(WKBN) – Democrat challenger Tim McGonigle is running against Republican Parke Wentling to represent the 7th District of Pennsylvania.

Mcgonigle is a Mercer County commissioner and a funeral director. He owns McGonigle Ambulance Service and the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

Parke Wentling is currently the state representative for the 17th District. He has been a member of the House since 2015.

Wentling went to Greenville High School and earned a BA in education from California University in Pennsylvania. He earned a Master’s in Education from Clarion University.

Wentling serves on committees for Aging and Older Adult Services, Game and Fisheries, Local Government and Tourism and Recreational Development.

McGonigle went to Kennedy Christian High Scholl and attended Gannon and Pennsylvania State University. He later attended and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

McGonigle serves on several local boards including ARC of Mercer County, Mercer County Community Action Partnership, United Way of Mercer County, West Central Job Partnership and the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, among others.

Wentling says his top priority as a legislator is to enact policies that support creating “good-paying, family-sustaining” jobs. He said he is working to reduce the tax burden on working families and seniors and promotes investing in education.

McGonigle also says that education is a top priority and that our tax code needs to be overhauled to make it more equitable, specifically relieving the burden on seniors. He said he would also work to find a better solution to school funding.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.