WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican State Rep. Mike Loychik and Jennifer Donnelly are running to represent Ohio’s 65th District House District.

Loychik is the incumbent. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and is a small business owner.

Donnelly is running as an Independent. She lives in Cortland and has a degree in criminal justice and certification in veterinary technology. She works in a veterinary office and as a pet insurance claims adjuster.

The race became contentious when Loychik challenged Donnelly’s break from the Democrat Party to run as an Independent, however, the Trumbull County Board of Elections determined there wasn’t clear and convincing evidence against Donnelly that would disqualify her from running.

Loychik said that his priorities if re-elected include infrastructure revitalization, workforce development and help for mental health issues, including the opioid epidemic.

Donnelly has indicated on her campaign website that she never had political aspirations but with “recent rulings by SCOTUS I cannot sit idly by while the Ohio government strips the right to bodily autonomy away from all women and ignores the concerns of constituents.,” she wrote.

She also puts health care access and school funding as priorities of her campaign.

The 65th District includes Lordstown, Newton Falls, Brookfield, Champion, all of Northern Trumbull and most of Ashtabula County.

