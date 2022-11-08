(WKBN) – Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck is fighting to retain his seat from Democrat challenger Ray Wagner.

Halleck served as a commissioner from 1994-1999 and then again from 2011 to the present. Before that, he served as a Perry Township trustee from 1987-1994 and then again from 2007-2011.

Halleck earned an Associate of Arts from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Arts from Youngstown State University. He is affiliated with several organizations including the Ohio Supreme Court Dispute Resolution Section, the National Rifle Association, Columbiana County Farm Bureau and District XI Office on Aging, among others.

Wagner earned a degree in elementary education from Youngstown State University in 1976. He was a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in the Columbiana Exempted Village Schools until he retired in 2011. He has also served as music director at two local churches.

This is Wagner’s second time running for the spot. He said he is not going to answer to anyone, including those in his own party.

“I want to make the commissioner’s office more transparent,” Wagner said. “I don’t answer to anybody. I am going to do whatever is best for the county. If a Democrat or Republican comes to me with a good idea, we will go with that.”

Halleck is a former businessman. He says his experience in the commissioner’s chair has helped him make useful connections.

“I have the networking ability with people who are senators or governors and the folks that can make a difference at the state level,” Halleck told WKBN 27 First News previously.

Halleck said he wants to continue to fight against drugs and blight in the county.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.