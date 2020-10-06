Election 2020: What Trumbull County voters need to know

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Presidential Election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Voters can choose between Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Howie Hawkins, the Independent candidate; or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, or any of the write-in candidates.

In addition to electing a presidential candidate, voters will also be asked to choose between various candidates for local office and whether they approve of local levies.

Below are the candidates on the ballot in Trumbull County:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 14th District:

The following are running for State Senator, 32nd District:

Sean J. O’Brien

Sandra O’Brien

The following are running for State Representative, 63rd District:

The following are running for State Representative, 64th District:

The following are running for County Commissioner, January, 2, 2021 term:

Mauro Cantalamessa

Dennis Malloy

The following are running for County Commissioner, January 2, 2021 term:

Daniel E. Polivka

Niki Frenchko

The following are running for County Coroner:

The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John O’Donnell

The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 9, 2021 term:

Timothy P. Cannon

Matt Lynch

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 10, 2021 term:

Cynthia Westcott Rice

Sarah Thomas Kovoor

The following are running for Newton Falls Council, 3rd Ward:

Tesa Spletzer

Lyle A. Waddell

Karen Infante Allen is running for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.

Randy L. Smith is running for County Engineer.

Tod Latell is running for County Recorder.

Paul S. Monroe is running for County Sheriff.

Dennis Watkins is running for Prosecuting Attorney.

Sam Lamancusa is running for County Treasurer.

Peter J. Kontos is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, January 1, 2021 term.

James A. Fredericka is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, February 9, 2021 term.

You can find information about the local questions and issues in your area on the Board of Elections’ website.

Early in-person voting starts October 6 at the Early Voting Center at 2911 Youngstown Rd. SE, right next to the Board of Elections at the old Chase Bank building. Find early voting hours here.

If you return your absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day and received by your county board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you return your ballot to the board in person, the Board of Elections must receive your ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. The Board of Elections also has a secure drop box outside the front door.

If you aren’t voting by absentee ballot, you can also vote in person on Election Day.

FAQ for Trumbull County voters

