Election 2020: What Mercer County voters need to know

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The United States Presidential Election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Voters can choose between Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Howie Hawkins, the Independent candidate; or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, or any of the write-in candidates.

In addition to electing a presidential candidate, voters will also be asked to choose between various candidates for state and local offices.

Below are the candidates on the ballot in Mercer County:

The following are running for State Attorney General:

Josh Shapiro

Heather Heidelbaugh

Daniel Wassmer

Richard L. Weiss

The following are running for Auditor General:

Nina Ahmad

Timothy Defoor

Jennifer Moore

Olivia Gaison

The following are running for State Treasurer:

Joe Torsella

Stacy L. Garrity

Joe Soloski

Timothy Runkle

The following are running for Representative in Congress, 16th District:

Kristy Gnibus

Mike Kelly

The following are running for Representative in the General Assembly, 7th District:

Mark Longietti

The following are running in the 8th District:

Phil Heasley

Tim Bonner

The following are running in the 17th District:

Parke Wentling

You can find more information on voting on the Mercer County Board of Elections’ website, including a list of polling locations and election district changes.

Absentee ballots have been mailed out for voters who requested them. Those voting absentee can return their ballots by mail or at the Election’s Office in the Mercer County Courthouse between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will also be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The last day to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 General election is October 19.

The last day to return an Absentee or Mail-In ballot request is October 27. The form has to be received in the office by 5 p.m. These forms should be mailed to Mercer County Elections, 5 Courthouse, Mercer, PA, 16137 or they can be dropped off in-person at the Courthouse Office.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

