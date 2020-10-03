Election 2020: What Mahoning County voters need to know

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Presidential Election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Voters can choose between Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Howie Hawkins, the Independent candidate; or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, or any of the write-in candidates.

In addition to electing a presidential candidate, voters will also be asked to choose between various candidates for local office and whether they approve of local levies.

Below are the candidates on the ballot in Mahoning County:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:

Bill Johnson

Shawna Roberts

State Representative, 58th District:

State Representative, 59th District:

Al Cutrona

Chris Stanley

The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John O’Donnell

The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 2, 2021:

The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 2, 2021:

David C. Ditzler

Steve Kristan

The following are running for Mahoning County Prosecutor:

Anthony Vivo is running unopposed for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.

Jerry Greene is running unopposed for Mahoning County Sheriff.

The following are running for county recorder:

Brian Devine

Noralynn Palermo

Daniel R. Yemma is running unopposed for county treasurer.

Patrick T. Ginnetti is running unopposed for county engineer.

The following are running for county coroner:

David Kennedy

John J. Vargo

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:

Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021

Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021

The following are running for county court judge positions:

Maureen A. Sweeney (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 2, 2021)

R. Scott Krichbaum (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

John M. Durkin (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing July 1, 2021)

Beth A. Smith (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Domestic Relations Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 1, 2021)

David Lee Engler (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

Robert N. Rusu, Jr. (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

J.P. Morgan (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)

Joe Schiavoni (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)

You can find information about the local questions and issues in your area on the League of Women Voter’s Guide (also available in Spanish) or on the Mahoning County Board of Elections’ website.

In-person voting takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early in-person voting starts October 6 at the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Those who voted by absentee ballot can deliver it to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. November 3 or mail it, as long as it’s postmarked by November 2.

To check your voter registration, track your absentee ballot or verify your polling location, contact the Mahoning County Board of Elections at 330-783-2474 or visit vote.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

