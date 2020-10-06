Election 2020: What Columbiana County voters need to know

What you need to know before voting in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Presidential Election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Voters can choose between Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Howie Hawkins, the Independent candidate; or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, or any of the write-in candidates.

In addition to electing a presidential candidate, voters will also be asked to choose between various candidates for local office and whether they approve of local levies.

Below are the candidates on the ballot in Columbiana County:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:

Bill Johnson

Shawna Roberts

The following are running for Ohio House, 5th District:

Tim Ginter

Daniel Winston

The following are running for County Commissioner, January 3rd term:

John R. Dyce

Roy Paparodis

The following are running for County Prosecuting Attorney:

Vito J. Abruzzino

John E. Gamble, Jr.

The following are running for County Recorder:

The following are running for County Treasurer:

Bryan A. Blakeman

Linda S. Bolon

The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John P. O’Donnell

The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:

Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021

Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021

Tim Weigle is running for County Commissioner, January 2nd term.

Anthony Dattilio is running for Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas.

Brian McLaughlin is running for County Sheriff.

Bert Dawson is running for County Engineer.

George S. Wilson is running for County Coroner.

Thomas M. Baronzzi is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, February 9, 2021 term.

You can find information about the local questions and issues in your area on the Columbiana County Board of Election’s website.

Early voting will last from October 6 through November 2, 2020 at the Columbiana County Board of Election’s Office, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 3, Lisbon, Ohio. You can find early voting office hours here.

Absentee ballots are also being mailed to every registered voter in the state and are available on the Board of Elections’ website or in their office. You should not request an absentee ballot if you’re voting in person.

If you return your absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day and received by your county board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you return your ballot to the board in person, the Board of Elections must receive your ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

If you aren’t voting by absentee ballot, you can also vote in person on Election Day. Those voting in person are required to wear masks.

More stories from WKBN.com: