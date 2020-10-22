Election 2020: Local candidate profiles

Editor’s note: All candidate profiles are linked below. The candidates listed without links did not provide a bio to WKBN.
Columbiana County candidates:
The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:
- Bill Johnson
- Shawna Roberts
The following are running for Ohio House, 5th District:
- Tim Ginter
- Daniel Winston
The following are running for County Commissioner, January 3rd term:
- John R. Dyce
- Roy Paparodis
The following are running for County Prosecuting Attorney:
- Vito J. Abruzzino
- John E. Gamble, Jr.
The following are running for County Recorder:
The following are running for County Treasurer:
- Bryan A. Blakeman
- Linda S. Bolon
The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term January 1, 2021:
- Sharon L. Kennedy
- John P. O’Donnell
The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 2, 2021:
The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:
- Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021
- Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021
Tim Weigle is running for County Commissioner, January 2nd term.
Anthony Dattilio is running for Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas.
Brian McLaughlin is running for County Sheriff.
Bert Dawson is running for County Engineer.
George S. Wilson is running for County Coroner.
Thomas M. Baronzzi is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, February 9, 2021 term.
Mahoning County candidates:
The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:
The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:
- Bill Johnson
- Shawna Roberts
State Representative, 58th District:
State Representative, 59th District:
- Al Cutrona
- Chris Stanley
The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:
- Sharon L. Kennedy
- John O’Donnell
The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:
The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 2, 2021:
The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 3, 2021:
- David C. Ditzler
- Steve Kristan
The following are running for Mahoning County Prosecutor:
The following are running for county recorder:
- Brian Devine
- Noralynn Palermo
The following are running for county coroner:
- David Kennedy
- John J. Vargo
The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:
- Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021
- Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021
The following are running for county court judge positions:
- Maureen A. Sweeney (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 2, 2021)
- R. Scott Krichbaum (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term commencing Feb. 9, 2021)
- John M. Durkin (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing July 1, 2021)
- Beth A. Smith (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Domestic Relations Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 1, 2021)
- David Lee Engler (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)
- Robert N. Rusu, Jr. (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)
- J.P. Morgan (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)
- Joe Schiavoni (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)
Anthony Vivo is running unopposed for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.
Jerry Greene is running unopposed for Mahoning County Sheriff.
Daniel R. Yemma is running unopposed for county treasurer.
Patrick T. Ginnetti is running unopposed for county engineer.
You can find more on the League of Women Voter’s Guide, which compiled the above information on the county’s candidates.
Mercer County, Pa. candidates:
The following are running for State Attorney General:
- Josh Shapiro
- Heather Heidelbaugh
- Daniel Wassmer
- Richard L. Weiss
The following are running for Auditor General:
- Nina Ahmad
- Timothy Defoor
- Jennifer Moore
- Olivia Gaison
The following are running for State Treasurer:
- Joe Torsella
- Stacy L. Garrity
- Joe Soloski
- Timothy Runkle
The following are running for Representative in Congress, 16th District:
- Kristy Gnibus
- Mike Kelly
The following are running for Representative in the General Assembly, 7th District:
- Mark Longietti
The following are running in the 8th District:
- Phil Heasley
- Tim Bonner
The following are running in the 17th District:
- Parke Wentling
Trumbull County candidates:
The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:
The following are running for U.S. Congress, 14th District:
The following are running for State Senator, 32nd District:
- Sean J. O’Brien
- Sandra O’Brien
The following are running for State Representative, 63rd District:
The following are running for State Representative, 64th District:
The following are running for County Commissioner, January, 2, 2021 term:
- Mauro Cantalamessa
- Dennis Malloy
The following are running for County Commissioner, January 3, 2021 term:
- Daniel E. Polivka
- Niki Frenchko
The following are running for County Coroner:
- Lawrence M. D’Amico
- Larry Woods
The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:
- Sharon L. Kennedy
- John O’Donnell
The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:
The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 9, 2021 term:
- Timothy P. Cannon
- Matt Lynch
The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 10, 2021 term:
- Cynthia Westcott Rice
- Sarah Thomas Kovoor
The following are running for Newton Falls Council, 3rd Ward:
- Tesa Spletzer
- Lyle A. Waddell
Karen Infante Allen is running for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.
Randy L. Smith is running for County Engineer.
Tod Latell is running for County Recorder.
Paul S. Monroe is running for County Sheriff.
Dennis Watkins is running for Prosecuting Attorney.
Sam Lamancusa is running for County Treasurer.
Peter J. Kontos is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, January 1, 2021 term.
James A. Fredericka is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, February 9, 2021 term.
