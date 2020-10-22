Election 2020: Local candidate profiles

Candidates that will be on the ballot in Columbiana, Mahoning, Mercer and Trumbull counties

Editor’s note: All candidate profiles are linked below. The candidates listed without links did not provide a bio to WKBN.

Columbiana County candidates:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:

Bill Johnson

Shawna Roberts

The following are running for Ohio House, 5th District:

Tim Ginter

Daniel Winston

The following are running for County Commissioner, January 3rd term:

John R. Dyce

Roy Paparodis

The following are running for County Prosecuting Attorney:

Vito J. Abruzzino

John E. Gamble, Jr.

The following are running for County Recorder:

The following are running for County Treasurer:

Bryan A. Blakeman

Linda S. Bolon

The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John P. O’Donnell

The following are running for Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:

Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021

Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021

Tim Weigle is running for County Commissioner, January 2nd term.

Anthony Dattilio is running for Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas.

Brian McLaughlin is running for County Sheriff.

Bert Dawson is running for County Engineer.

George S. Wilson is running for County Coroner.

Thomas M. Baronzzi is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, February 9, 2021 term.

Mahoning County candidates:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 6th District:

Bill Johnson

Shawna Roberts

State Representative, 58th District:

State Representative, 59th District:

Al Cutrona

Chris Stanley

The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John O’Donnell

The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 2, 2021:

The following are running for County Commissioner, for the term commencing January 3, 2021:

David C. Ditzler

Steve Kristan

The following are running for Mahoning County Prosecutor:

The following are running for county recorder:

Brian Devine

Noralynn Palermo

The following are running for county coroner:

David Kennedy

John J. Vargo

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 7th District:

Carol Ann Robb, term beginning Feb. 9, 2021

Cheryl L. Waite, term beginning Feb. 10, 2021

The following are running for county court judge positions:

Maureen A. Sweeney (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 2, 2021)

R. Scott Krichbaum (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

John M. Durkin (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — General Division — Full Term Commencing July 1, 2021)

Beth A. Smith (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Domestic Relations Division — Full Term Commencing Jan. 1, 2021)

David Lee Engler (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

Robert N. Rusu, Jr. (Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — Probate Division — Full Term Commencing Feb. 9, 2021)

J.P. Morgan (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)

Joe Schiavoni (Judge of the County Court — Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022)

Anthony Vivo is running unopposed for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.

Jerry Greene is running unopposed for Mahoning County Sheriff.

Daniel R. Yemma is running unopposed for county treasurer.

Patrick T. Ginnetti is running unopposed for county engineer.

You can find more on the League of Women Voter’s Guide, which compiled the above information on the county’s candidates.

Mercer County, Pa. candidates:

The following are running for State Attorney General:

Josh Shapiro

Heather Heidelbaugh

Daniel Wassmer

Richard L. Weiss

The following are running for Auditor General:

Nina Ahmad

Timothy Defoor

Jennifer Moore

Olivia Gaison

The following are running for State Treasurer:

Joe Torsella

Stacy L. Garrity

Joe Soloski

Timothy Runkle

The following are running for Representative in Congress, 16th District:

Kristy Gnibus

Mike Kelly

The following are running for Representative in the General Assembly, 7th District:

Mark Longietti

The following are running in the 8th District:

Phil Heasley

Tim Bonner

The following are running in the 17th District:

Parke Wentling

Trumbull County candidates:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 13th District:

The following are running for U.S. Congress, 14th District:

The following are running for State Senator, 32nd District:

Sean J. O’Brien

Sandra O’Brien

The following are running for State Representative, 63rd District:

The following are running for State Representative, 64th District:

The following are running for County Commissioner, January, 2, 2021 term:

Mauro Cantalamessa

Dennis Malloy

The following are running for County Commissioner, January 3, 2021 term:

Daniel E. Polivka

Niki Frenchko

The following are running for County Coroner:

The following are running for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, for the term beginning January 1, 2021:

Sharon L. Kennedy

John O’Donnell

The following are running for the term beginning January 2, 2021:

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 9, 2021 term:

Timothy P. Cannon

Matt Lynch

The following are running for the Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District, for the February 10, 2021 term:

Cynthia Westcott Rice

Sarah Thomas Kovoor

The following are running for Newton Falls Council, 3rd Ward:

Tesa Spletzer

Lyle A. Waddell

Karen Infante Allen is running for Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.

Randy L. Smith is running for County Engineer.

Tod Latell is running for County Recorder.

Paul S. Monroe is running for County Sheriff.

Dennis Watkins is running for Prosecuting Attorney.

Sam Lamancusa is running for County Treasurer.

Peter J. Kontos is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, January 1, 2021 term.

James A. Fredericka is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, February 9, 2021 term.

