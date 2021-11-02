East Palestine voters decide on charter amendments

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine voters decided on 10 amendments to their charter Tuesday night.

They include preventing employees from overseeing departments they work in, limiting the amount of time a manager can serve as interim finance director and allowing removal of councilmembers due to misconduct.

They will also permit email notification of special council meetings, allow the mayor to cancel meetings and require council members to hold two regular meetings a month.

Others allow the mayor to enter executive session, adjust the residency requirement for the village manager and allow the mayor to retain their rights as a councilmember.

Another amendment would allow the city to fill office vacancies in the next general election.

All amendments passed except the amendment that would adjust the residency requirement for the village manager, according to unofficial returns.