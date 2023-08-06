YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked Ohio voters’ last chance to cast their ballots on Ohio Issue 1 in-person, as polling places will be closed Monday before Election Day.

Polling stations across the state will be closed on Monday. This comes as a part of House Bill 458, which went into effect for the March 2023 primary election.

Under HB 458, the Ohio General Assembly – with bipartisan support from Ohio election officials – eliminated Monday’s early voting hours to give county boards of elections enough time to prepare for the Tuesday election. The bill calls for the distribution of those six hours of early in-person voting previously available by adding hours on Monday through Friday the week before Election Day.

Early voting turnout for the August special election has reached record levels, with local county boards of elections looking for poll workers ahead of Tuesday to keep up.

Those who are voting via absentee ballot still have until Monday, Aug. 7, to have their ballot postmarked, and the county board of elections must received it by Aug. 12.

Those not mailing their ballot need to have it returned to their county board of election by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Those voting in person will be able to do so from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ohio Issue 1 — also known as the ballot initiative — would make changes to the state constitution more difficult for voters. Any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot would require at least a 60% approval vote to pass. Currently, only a majority vote (50% plus one) is needed.