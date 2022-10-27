WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still time left for early voting, and it appears more people in the Mahoning Valley are taking advantage of the process.

The Trumbull County Early Voting Center is averaging about 400 people a day.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose says 2,000 more mail-in ballots have been issued this year than in the mid-term election. They are also only 2,000 people behind in early, in-person voting from the total number of early votes cast at the same time in 2018.

“We’re doing really well. We’re having a good turnout,’ Penrose said. “People want to get their votes cast, now.”

There are still 10 days to vote early. Should the current trend continue, Penrose said the number of early voters this midterm election will surpass 2018.

Elections officials in Mahoning County also expect to surpass 2018 early voting figures.

In Columbiana County, the number of people who voted in the office during the first 12 days of early voting is just shy of double of what it was during the same timeframe in 2018.

Some say the convenience of voting early is a big factor.

“I missed voting one time because work hours ran long, so I don’t want that to happen again. I make it a habit to early vote when I can,” said Tony DiTommanso, of Hubbard.

Lester Walker works the polls on Election Day and says early voting helps.

“This is so convenient for us to do. For a lot of people, it’s going to be busier than heck on Election Day, so the more people that vote earlier it’s a little easier on us,” Walker said.

Penrose said people are motivated to vote right now.

“I think there is a lot of interest in this election. I think we’re going to see a bigger turnout on Election Day as well,” she said.