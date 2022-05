GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Republicans vying for the nomination to be one of Pennsylvania’s US. senators will debate.

Five candidates will be at Grove City College, including the Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz. Other candidates include:

Kathy Barnette

Jeff Bartos

David McCormick

Carla Sands

The debate is closed to the public, but it can be watched on the Newsmax Network.

The debate gets underway at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s primary is May 17.