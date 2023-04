MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A local Board of Elections office is asking those with a mail-in ballot to double check it.

According to Director Thad Hall, the Mercer County Board of Elections office was made aware of a small number of ballots on which the ovals did not print.

If voters get a ballot like this, they should contact the Mercer County Board of Elections office at (724) 662-7542 to request a new ballot.

So far, Hall says they’ve received around 10 calls regarding the misprint.