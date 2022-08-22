NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Liberty, campaigning for J.D. Vance. Monday night, another national figure will be in Niles, this time campaigning for a state representative.

The event begins at 6 p.m., but around 6:30 p.m., Donald Trump, Jr. will speak at a campaign rally for Mike Loychik. Loychik is the Republican candidate for state representative in Ohio’s 65th District. He currently represents Ohio’s 63rd District but because of redistricting is now running in the 65th.

Loychik defeated Randy Law in the August primary. Independent Jennifer Donnelly will now face Loychick in the November 8 general election.

Members of the Trump family have made several appearances in Youngstown, including the former president himself, who has spoken in the area three times.

The last time Donald Trump, Jr. was in the Valley was in October 2020, just before the last presidential election.

The room is set up for only about 300 guests, compared to the 1,000 at the DeSantis/Vance event.

It’s taking place at the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles.

WKBN is attending the event and will have a full recap tonight on First News at 10 and 11.