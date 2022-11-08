YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Republican who was called on stage to speak by former President Donald Trump at a local rally in 2017 is now challenging longtime incumbent Carol Righetti for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat.

Geno DiFabio, a truck driver and lifelong Valley resident, has said he sees a need for a new direction in the county.

“I’m a working man. This is a working man’s Valley. I’m a working man. I’m passionate for this area, I always have been, and that’s what I’m going to bring to the government,” he told WKBN in February.

DiFabio ran unopposed in the May primary, as did Righetti, a Democrat.

If elected, it would be Righetti’s fourth term in office. She has worked in the county since graduating high school and says she’s dedicated to its residents.

“I’ve done the work for Mahoning County residents. I’m there every day. We have a balanced budget. We have infrastructure projects,” Righetti told WKBN in October.

This is DiFabio’s first run at political office. He gained prominence locally and across the country in the summer of 2017 when then-President Trump brought him to the podium during a rally at the Covelli Centre.

Though they have different backgrounds, both DiFabio and Righetti said their goals are to make sure taxpayers’ money is being spent appropriately.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.