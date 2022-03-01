COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed 3 bills into law Monday.

House Bill 4 will create Cross Reporting of child abuse.

It will allow a judge to interview a child if a parent refuses access. This centers around a case involving a teacher who repeatedly contacted Children’s Services for abuse of a 10 year-old boy in Dayton. He was later killed by his father.

House Bill 229 protects campground owners. If there’s a reenactment battle and someone gets hurt, the owners can’t be sued.

Senate Bill 181 protects religious expression in sports and extracurricular activities. This comes after a Toledo area cross country runner was disqualified for wearing a hijab (hee-job) without prior approval..