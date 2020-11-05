Demonstrators in downtown Columbus call for every vote to be counted

It comes after President Trump questioned some of the results of the election, with his campaign filing several lawsuits in battleground states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Demonstrators gathered in downtown Columbus Wednesday evening, demanding every vote be counted.

The march in Columbus happened after President Donald Trump questioned some of the results of the election, with his campaign filing several lawsuits in battleground states.

One of the organizers said they expected the president would do that, so the demonstration was planned well before Wednesday.

“We’re just here organizing, and showing our support for free and fair elections, and making sure that all of our voices are heard and that the election can’t be stolen, when it’s legitimate, by this president,” Becca Barth said.

Wednesday night’s demonstration started at the Ohio Statehouse. Barth said the primary reason people were out was to advocate for every vote being counted.

During a speaking portion before the march, several issues were discussed, including the environment, health care, wages and more.

Barth said regardless of who wins, they’ll continue to push for what they believe in.

“We wanted Biden in office more than we wanted Trump,” she said. “We’re still not super happy with Biden, and so we want to keep pressure on him to really push for these progressive ideas that we care about — the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, a livable wage, LGBTQ and women’s rights.”

After listening to several speakers, the group marched for about an hour on the streets through downtown Columbus.

“Make sure the City of Columbus knows we’re here, and we’re not giving up and we’re still going to be here no matter what,” Barth said.

Police were about a block away throughout the entire march blocking surrounding streets to traffic. They moved as the march moved and the entire demonstration was completely peaceful.

