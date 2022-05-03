WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a closer race, but voters selected a candidate to replace long-time Trumbull County Auditor Adrian Biviano, who is retiring at the end of his term in March 2023.

Democrats Tod Latell and Tom Shay were on the ballot. Latell won with just over 56% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

Latell is the current County Recorder — a position he has held for five years. He previously worked as a Huntington Bank branch manager, assistant vice president and investment representative.

He said he would like to see continued technology improvements made in the office.

Latell will face Republican Martha Yoder, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. She has owned her own business for more than two decades and previously served as a Farmington Township Trustee.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.