YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Candidates are stomping the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

On Sunday, Democratic candidate for governor John Cranley visited the area to speak with city leaders in Youngstown and Warren.

He discussed ways he wants to improve the area, like dividends for citizens from natural profits, legalizing and taxing marijuana and high-speed wifi for the state.

“I’m here to make sure Youngstown never feels forgotten or ignored, which it has for too long by the state capital,” Cranley said.

Early voting ends Monday and Tuesday is the May primary election.