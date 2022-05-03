WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in both the Democrat and Republican primaries decided who they’d like to fill the county commissioner’s seat currently held by Frank Fuda who is retiring at the end of the year.

On the Democrat side, Mike O’Brien defeated David Guarino, who has held jobs in manufacturing and works for Mercy Health’s Police Department.

O’Brien had just over 80% of the votes, according to unofficial voting returns.

O’Brien has held elected positions as a Warren city councilman, county commissioner, Warren’s mayor and is on his fourth and final term as State Representative.

He said he would like to focus on increasing cooperation between board members and elected officials.

“This is my 36th year in public office, and to still have the public rely on me and me rely on them is very important,” O’Brien said Tuesday.

On the Republican side, Denny Malloy defeated Rick Hernandez and Christina Lee with over 43% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

This is Malloy’s second run for county commissioner. The former game warden ran as an Independent in 2020. He received 46% of the votes but lost to Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa in the General Election.

Malloy said his three main goals if elected would be extending infrastructure, including water and sewer service to the northern part of the county, engaging the townships and bringing leadership to the position.

“I’m very excited that the Republicans are choosing to put me forward into November. I think it’s going to be a tough challenge in November; I’m not overlooking it at all,” Malloy said.

Hernandez is a Hubbard Township Trustee and business owner. Lee worked as a financial advisor.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.