Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, transgender activist Sarah McBride, who hopes to win a seat in the Delaware Senate, campaigns at the Claymont Boys & Girls Club in Claymont, Del.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington on Tuesday to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

McBride won in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border. She joins several other transgender legislators around the country but will be the first transgender state senator.

McBride interned at the White House under former President Barack Obama and in 2016 was the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention.

