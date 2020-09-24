Debate could be coming between Rep. Tim Ryan and challenger Christina Hagan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With just weeks before Ohioans can begin early voting, a debate could be coming between the two candidates running for the 13th District Congressional seat.
Incumbent Tim Ryan and challenger Christina Hagan have been invited to meet face-to-face next month.
The two were on the same stage for the first time earlier this week during a candidates forum in Boardman, but it was not a debate.
Officials with the Hagan campaign say the debate would be organized by members of the Youngstown Press Club and would be held virtually, without a live audience.
Final details are still being ironed out.
