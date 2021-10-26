Deadline approaching for PA mail-in ballots

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date that ballots must be received. We regret the error.

(WKBN) – Tuesday, October 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania.

There are two ways you can do it. You can apply online at the Secretary of State’s website or do it in person at your county election office.

If you choose the latter, you can actually turn your ballot in while you are there. You must request the ballot by 5 p.m.

The ballots then must be received by Tuesday, November 2.