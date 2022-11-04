(WKBN) – Next week, voters in Ohio’s 65th House District will decide between a current representative and a political newcomer.

Republican Mike Loychik and Independent Jennifer Donnelly are both running for the 65th seat.

Loychik currently represents the 63rd district, which was changed during redistricting. He served in the Air Force for eight years and is a small business owner.

Donnelly currently works as a vet tech. She decided to run after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Both candidates explain why they chose to run.

“The job is not done yet we got a lot of potential the Loychik team has done so much so far in the two years that we’ve been in office,” said Loychik.

“I believe that women deserve to have access to safe healthcare and also in medical privacy,” said Donnelly.

The 65th District includes Lordstown, Newton Falls, Brookfield, Champion, all of Northern Trumbull and most of Ashtabula County.