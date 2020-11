The money will go toward repairing the fire station and getting new trucks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County passed the City of Cortland’s new 1.5-mill additional fire levy.

According to unofficial returns, 62.2% voted yes, while 37.8% voted no.

The money will go toward repairing the fire station and getting new trucks.

The owner of a $100,000 home will pay $52.50 a year.

Voters also approved the police levy.

