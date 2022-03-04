(WKBN) – A businessman from Campbell who’s run for Congress before as a Republican and an Independent now wants to try it as a Democrat.

Lou Lyras filed his petitions to run in the upcoming May primary election for the 6th District.

If he’s successful, he will take on incumbent Bill Johnson in the fall.

In the past, he has challenged Tim Ryan in the 13th District, running as a Republican.

“Through it all, I haven’t changed. I’m still the same opinion on everything we talk about — voting rights, women’s rights, gun control, things like that. I haven’t changed,” he said.

Friday is the deadline for Congressional candidates to file their petitions.

Bill Johnson also filed his paperwork Friday afternoon.