Committee holding informational meeting about renewal levy for Sebring Schools

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sebring Local Schools Levy Committee invites the community to an informational meeting about a renewal levy that will be on the ballot on May 4.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29 at McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

The committee will share information and address any questions about the upcoming vote on the renewal of the earned income tax levy for the district. The upcoming vote is to renew the 1% earned income tax, which was first passed in 2006. No new money is being requested at this time.

The renewal levy will provide funding for the district to maintain the current level of operations, including transportation, activities, maintenance and repair of buildings, STEM programming, Social-Emotional Learning and maintaining small class sizes.