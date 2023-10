COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Bronx, New York was taken into custody on Friday by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County.

According to a press release, Jonathan Rodriguez, 34, is charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Detectives said Rodriguez responded to an undercover advertisement on a prostitution website. Reports said that Rodriguez was in the Valley for K-9 training for his employer. The man had arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140, agents said.

Agents said that Rodriguez arrived at the meeting location with the K-9 Patrol unit assigned to him by his employer. Rodriguez was found with money as well as the phone that agents say he used to arrange the act.

Reports said that Rodriguez had bomb-sniffing equipment for the K-9 in the vehicle and that he left the dog back at the hotel. Agents said that the kennel that was conducting the training was asked to go pick up the K-9 due to Rodriquez not providing consent for his phone.

Rodriguez appeared in court via video on Monday.