LISBON, Ohio – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) handled a record number of cases last year, according to new statistics released by its director, Detective Sergeant Brett Grabman.

Grabman noted in a press release that 258 cases involving narcotics-related offenses were initiated in Columbiana County in 2023; the highest number of drug cases ever opened in the CCDTF’s 31-year history.

According to the release, 833.5 grams of cocaine; 112 grams of crack cocaine; 539 grams of processed marijuana/THC; 203 grams of heroin/fentanyl; 1,184 fentanyl pills; 863 grams of methamphetamine; and dozens of cases involving solid and liquid hashish, mushrooms, and ecstasy were removed from the streets.

“While these numbers may not be big seizures in larger cities, they are certainly significant seizures in Columbiana County considering that it is primarily a rural county,” Grabman said in the release.

Also of note, the task force is operating with less manpower than it was six years ago, with seven agents compared with 11 in 2017 when it initiated 228 cases.

Other CCDTF activity last year included 143 indictments, 108 search warrants and consent searches, 20 drug awareness presentations reaching 892 people, and 41 assists of equipment and manpower to local law enforcement agencies

The CCDTF also seized 35 firearms and removed approximately $205,080 worth of drugs from the streets, not including prescription pills/medication that was recovered.

The CCDTF agents are from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, Lisbon Police Department, Perry Township Police Department, and the Columbiana Police Department, with assistance from the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office.

The CCDTF is also thankful for the daily support it receives from Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, the participating agencies’ chiefs of police, the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, the Columbiana County Commissioner’s Office, and the Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.