ELKRUN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a building on fire in Columbiana County Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 42000 block of Bell Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.

WKBN is working to find out if anyone is injured.

Firefighters put out the fire around 7:30 a.m.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.