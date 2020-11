The levy makes up half of their revenue every year

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Voters passed the Columbiana County Mental Health & Recovery Board’s levy on Tuesday.

According to unofficial returns, 64.8% voted yes, while 35.2% voted no.

The renewal levy helps the Board offer things like counseling in schools, psychiatric treatment and substance abuse help.

The levy also makes up half of their revenue every year.

It will cost the owner of a $50,000 home $13.75 a year.

More stories from WKBN.com: