ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is asking Saint Clair Township voters to approve its 3.5 mill renewal levy.

The levy would provide both the Calcutta and Glenmoor volunteer fire departments over $400,000 for fire protection and prevention for five years.

The cost per person depends on if more or fewer people move into Saint Clair Township.

Fire protection is a general operating cost, while prevention encompasses teaching the public about fire safety.

Calcutta Fire Chief Dave McCoy says it helps the departments keep up with equipment costs. In the last 20 years, the costs of trucks have gone from $297,000 to almost $600,000, according to McCoy.

Calcutta firefighters are at their department Monday nights. Glenmoor firefighters are at their department Thursday nights.