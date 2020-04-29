Christina Hagan discusses leading Republican ticket for 13th Congressional District

(WKBN) – According to Tuesday night’s primary election results in Ohio, Christina Hagan won the Republican nomination for the 13th Congressional District.

Hagan is expected to face incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan in November.

Hagan: “I’m just incredibly honored that we had the support we had. We wish our friend Don Manning could have been here with us to see the results. We appreciate everybody that was in the race fighting beside us and we just feel humbled and honored to get to lead for Northeast Ohio.”

Stan Boney: “What’s the key to beating Tim Ryan in November?”

Hagan: “I think the key to beating Tim Ryan in November is the fact that I’m a working class champion. We’re going to work as hard as we possibly can to support the community and to work alongside our president. Instead of Tim Ryan resisting our president, we’re going to work alongside the president to restore the working class opportunities in this district.”

Boney: “Were you hoping for a good turnout for Donald Trump in November? That will certainly help you, won’t it?”

Hagan: “Absolutely, absolutely. We intend to help campaign alongside the president in support of President Trump. We want to rebuild this economy and we know that he’s the man for the job. We’re going to be there right beside him in fighting for Ohio House District 13.”

With some ballots still in the mail, nothing will be official in Ohio for 10 days.