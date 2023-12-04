MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — Voters in Pennsylvania should expect some changes to the mail-in ballots for the next election. Thousands of ballots are rejected each election because of minor voter errors.

The Shapiro Administration has introduced redesigned mail ballot materials to give voters clearer instructions to limit the number of rejected ballots.

When voters receive their mail-in ballots, they can expect to receive new secrecy envelopes with a yellow background and an inner and outer envelope that are each colored to help identify which is which. They will also find a prefilled “20” at the beginning of the year on the outer envelope to alert voters to write the current date.

Coloring on the return envelope will highlight the fields voters must complete, a colorized outer return envelope to help post offices identify and deliver ballots mailed, and finally, there will be uniform blue ink on outgoing mail ballots.

Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall said these new materials were introduced to help limit the mistakes made on the ballots.

“They made the changes so that people are less likely to make mistakes in signing and dating their ballots. They’ve emphasized where they have to sign and date,” Hall said.

Hall also said some recommendations made to the new ballots have already been implemented, like using a 6-by-9-inch envelope and a blue and purple color strip to help identify it as a ballot.

Thousands of ballots are rejected each election because of minor voter errors, and part of that comes from packing errors.

The Shapiro Administration says four steps should followed to mail in your ballot:

Mark your ballot in pencil or black or blue ink and put it in the envelope that says “Official Election Ballot” Put the envelope that says “Official Election Ballot” the envelope with purple coloring Sign inside the box, along with the current date — not your birth date. Return your ballot right away

Hall says he’s expecting to see more people vote by mail with the number of mail ballots continuing to increase.

“I would expect high usage because we’re seeing the Republican Party push people to try and vote by mail, and so we’re expecting higher numbers across the board,” he said.

Hall says that with the new changes to the ballot, there should be fewer mistakes in ballots, specifically with signing and dating it.

Anyone who has questions about the Pennsylvania mail ballots should call the Department of State’s voter hotline or visit its website.