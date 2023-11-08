CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters rejected a levy for safety services in Champion Township. The five-year 5.5 mills additional levy for the police and fire departments failed by a 127-vote margin.

The levy would have generated a little more than $1 million per year. It would have been used for much-needed equipment and to help with staffing.

Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says he’s disappointed, but the safety forces will continue to do their jobs as best they can.

“The men and women of the safety forces — police and fire, we’re professionals. So, today put our uniform on and go back to work. It is what it is,” Dempsey said. “We’re going to do the jobs to the best of our ability. The frequency that we’re going to be available is what’s going to be in question.”

Dempsey says it’s possible residents could experience delayed response times as a result of the levy’s failure.