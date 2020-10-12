Challenger calls attention to northern Trumbull County in commissioners race

One of the county-wide-races voters will see on their ballots includes two seats on the Board of County Commissioners

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As early voting continues, one of the county-wide-races voters will see on their ballots includes two seats on the Board of County Commissioners.

Incumbent Mauro Cantalamessa, a Democrat, is up against Independent Candidate Denny Malloy.

Both say their background and experience is why they’re fit for the job.

Cantalamessa is a small business owner and former public school educator.

“It gives me a unique skillset when we talk about collective bargaining agreements, when we talk about management skills and when we talk about economic development,” Cantalamessa said.

Malloy is a former game warden who spent his whole professional career in public service and has served on the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau.

“I’ve been a leader anywhere that I’ve gone. I’ve always been able to take charge of situations. From my volunteerism to my professional capacity, I’ve always been to the go-to guy for people to come to for help,” Malloy said.

When it comes to improvements, Malloy believes the northern part of the county has been ignored.

“Twenty-five years I’ve lived on Mosquito Lake and I’ve seen no progress at all, economically. No increase in property value for the residents that live there and no plan for the future for anything outside of north of the Route 82 Bypass,” Malloy said.

Cantalamessa says they’ve already made strides in upgrades through collaboration and coordination across jurisdictions.

“In my tenure here as commissioner, we were able to do over $35 million in sanitary sewer and water projects, not to mention the largest water project in Trumbull County history – the Blueprint to Prosperity Project. A project the people said couldn’t get done,” Cantalamessa said.

