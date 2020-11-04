CBS News to air special report on election

"CBS News 2020: America Decides - Still Counting" will air from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. here on WKBN TV 27

(WKBN) – CBS News is airing special programming Wednesday about the election.

“CBS News 2020: America Decides – Still Counting” will air from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. here on WKBN TV 27.

Battleground states are still being decided in the election as the Trump campaign threatens legal action in connection to vote count procedures.

More headlines from WKBN.com: