CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield residents voted no — 71.78% in unofficial returns — against the Canfield Schools’ bond issue.

The Canfield bond issue would have built a new school building on 100 acres of farmland southwest of the city called Red Gate Farms.

The bond referendum would have cost homeowners about $20 a month for every $100,000 of value.

Eighty-five million would be used to build the new school, which would combine two elementary schools and one middle school with a bus garage.

In addition, about $20 million would go to renovate the high school.

The school district will try again by putting the bond issue on the ballot during a special election on August 2.

Superintendent Joe Knoll released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Today, our district stands at a crossroads. We respect the community’s decision and will continue to serve our students with wholehearted commitment.” The Canfield Local Schools are facing significant challenges this year and in the coming years with roofing repairs and several other infrastructure problems. Knoll says, “As we face these challenges, we will have to make difficult decisions. However, we will continue to focus on meeting the educational needs of our students.”