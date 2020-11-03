Canfield girl thankful to sing for Ivanka Trump

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A young girl from Canfield got to sing for President’s Trump daughter Saturday.
Ivanka Trump was campaigning for her father Saturday in the Valley, and 9-year-old Gianna Oliver, of Canfield, got a chance to sing the National Anthem to kick off the rally.
Oliver was recommended by Congressman Jim Jordan.
Oliver said she enjoyed meeting Ivanka and that it is a memory she will carry with her for the rest of her life.
“It is very important to me because I thought it such a great opportunity and just really a fun time,” she said.
The young girl has been singing since she was 4 years old.
