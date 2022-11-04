COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A commissioner’s seat is up for grabs in Columbiana County this year. One candidate has held the position for years while the other is looking to bring change to the county.

Republican Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck and Democratic opponent Ray Wagner are on the ballot for the commissioner seat. Halleck has held the position for around 20 years. This is Wagner’s second time running for the spot.

“My goal is to make the commissioner’s office more transparent,” Wagner said.

“We’re very proud of our accomplishments here, and I want to continue that,” Halleck said.

Wagner is a former school teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. He now is a music director at Grace Church in Columbiana. He says he wants to work for the people of the county.

“I know how to work with people. I’m a quick learner. I can hit the ground running. I can do this job and do it very effectively,” Wagner said.

Halleck is a former businessman. He says his experience in the commissioner’s chair has helped him make useful connections.

“I have the networking ability with people who are senators or governors and the folks that can make a difference at the state level,” Halleck said.

If elected, Wagner wants commissioners to hold some meetings in county townships. He says it will help them understand the community’s needs. Wagner also wants county financial numbers to be clearer.

“Medicare is means tested on how much you have to pay per month for your Medicare. I think we need to means test the monies that come in and use it where it’s really, really needed,” Wagner said.

Halleck wants to continue fighting blight in the county if he remains commissioner. He also wants to keep fighting against drug issues.

“We’re going to be getting some settlement dollars to the state and other counties from these opioid settlements. I’m hoping we can put that money to good use to try to facilitate some treatment for some of these people,” Halleck said.

The winner will start their term on Jan. 1.