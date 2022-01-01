TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Another candidate has announced plans to run for Trumbull County Commissioner.

Christina Lee posted her official announcement on her Facebook page Friday.

Lee, who said she has lived in Trumbull County for over 40 years, said she is campaigning to “give the voice back to the people of Trumbull County.” She said their rights are being trampled on and she criticized “career politicians” for problems in the county.

She said she believes she has the expertise needed for the job with her background as a financial advisor.

Denny Malloy, Mike O’Brien and Frank Fuda, who already announced their plans to run.

Fuda was reelected in 2018, serving as commissioner for 14 years, previously serving as a Niles city councilman before that.

Malloy, who also ran in 2020, was defeated by incumbent Mauro Cantalamessa.

O’Brien is currently serving as state representative, but he can’t run again for that position due to term limits. He announced his plan to run for commissioner last month.