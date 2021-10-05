Candidate for Youngstown School Board: Tina Cvetkovich

Name: Tina Cvetkovich

Age: 52

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: Family Peer Mentor Mahoning County Children Services

Education: Bachlor in Social Work

Experience:

I’m a registered voter and resident of the Youngstown School district. I have the required education to run. I’m not a covicted felon. I’m not employeed by the school district and I am not related to anyone who works for the school district.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Continue working towards getting the school district out of Academic Control/State takeover. Creating the academic improvement plan to make this possible. Creating a positive learning environment for our students.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Review teaching materials to be sure they are relative to our student population. Connecting regularly with the community leaders and parents to be sure they are a part of the planing of the districts future. Professional devlopment for all district personel on realative topics including Substance Use Disorders and ACES training . Do the best we can to ensure the staff is reflecive of the students we serve. Encourage teachers to utlize multiple pathways to teaching in their classrooms (not all students learn the same way). Prevention programing disrtict wide by a state licensed prevention program on substance use disorders.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.