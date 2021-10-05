Candidate for Youngstown School Board: Ronald Shadd

Name: Ronald Shadd

Age: 45

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: Sales/communications, and entrepreneur

Education: MA Health and Human Services, BA Psych, Philosophy

Experience:

I’ve served two previous terms in office and have assisted in the charge to free the district from state control. Currently, I serve as President of the Board of Education where I work to develop a plan to remove the district from academic distress.

What are your priorities for the school district?

The only focus is to remove the district from academic distress, this is only done by student achievement. As President of the Board of Education and under new state legislation, I have led the charge to develop a plan with measureable outcomes leading to the removal of state control. Over the years I have worked with community stakeholders and teachers and have testified at the Ohio Statehouse of the conditions of the Youngstown City School District to provide insight on the assistance that our community needs to have an educational institution of excellence. While fighting against the state takeover, we are restoring rights for citizens to vote for local leadership, given transparency of district finances to tax payers, and have re-established worker/union rights in our district.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

The district has recently created the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program with committees to focus on aspects of educating and working with a diverse student body, as well as addressing practices in hiring and retention of worker of diverse backgrounds, while training present staff and faculity with skills and techniques to perform their work with integrity and compassion to underserved populations. As President, I have introduced resolutions and have given support to district initatives that address and correct areas of disparity to students, families, staff, and faculity. This work is done by recognizing the work of our community to adapt to economical and social change, and ensuring the district educates students to have the ability to perform well and honorably as adults.

