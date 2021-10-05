Candidate for Youngstown School Board: LaDonna Walker

Name: LaDonna Walker

Age: 46

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: Parent Engagement Coordinator

Education: MS, Organizational Leadership & Administration

Experience:

I’ve been an employee of Youngstown City Schools since 2010. I’ve worked with elementary, middle school students and parents. I’m also active in my community and build partnerships to develop educational and programming for scholars ages 5-18.

What are your priorities for the school district?

1). To hold all of our stakeholders accountable to come together to improve learning academic achievement among our scholars.

2) To create and support an environment conducive to positive family engagement in our schools.

3) Promote unity within our district and to strengthen and increase community partnerships.

4) Ensure that funds are being used to support our district’s efforts to move toward successful outcomes for every scholar.

5) To provide leadership and active support for district plans that will positively impact the families in our community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will support and promote the district’s plan to create a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and excellence by holding myself and colleagues accountable to know the plan, understand the plan, and share it’s importance with our community. I will do all that I can to make sure parents and guardians are also receiving information and training to support a non-discriminatory environment. Finally, I will make it a point to review all evaluative district data to identify areas in need of improvement in terms of discrimination or bias. If such needs are found, I will work with leadership to create and implement changes to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive policies and practices in those areas.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.