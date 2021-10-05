Candidate for Youngstown School Board: Jacqueline (Jackie) Adair

Name: Jacqueline (Jackie) Adair

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: Retired

Education: M.B.A; B.S. Combined Sciences Y.S.U

Experience:

Eight year member school Board; currently Board Curriculum chair; previous,Board vice president, policy, finance chairs.

Middle school math teacher Youngstown, other districts.

Operations manager

HR specialist

Director City Wide Baby Shower

What are your priorities for the school district?

Post HB70 my role and responsibility will continue to be the uplifting of the academic condition of the children enrolled in our schools and to keep a sharp eye on the spending of your property tax dollars that must be used to that end. Constant monitoring of academics and finances should lead to the Board’s ability to develop the policies necessary to guide the district and the city in the direction which we can all be proud of – A s, not Fs- on future state report cards..

Hiring and promoting the best, most accomplished people will also be my top priority.

I do and will expect employees being paid salaries of $100,000 or more to lead the district out of the unfortunate academic condition we have lingered in for more than ten (10) years.

Accountability! Accountability!

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Inclusive, diverse hiring and promotion will be and continues to be a policy that I have advocated for at Board and committee meetings.

To that end, District HR must change the way they operate. If a policy is required that policy should separate applicant screening from the interview and selection process which could potentially remove any bias or pre-selection of applicants therefore providing all candidates an equal opportunity for hire or promotion.

I will continue to insist that the elected board operate according to the laws(Sunshine laws, HR regulations), Board policies, and by-laws.

Through Board policy, I will continue to use my work experience, knowledge and education to diligently work toward uplifting the academic condition of our schools!

