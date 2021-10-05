Candidate for Youngstown School Board: Dawn Turnage

Name: Dawn Turnage

Age: 50

Office Desired: Youngstown School Board

Occupation: City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director

Education: MS/AJS from University of Phoenix

Experience:

The board is responsible for establishing and maintaining a sturctural long-term educational plan that supports the vision of the district, empowers staff, and provides guidance. I will provide leadership that will continue to move the district ahead

What are your priorities for the school district?

Student Centered Learning: An educaitonal experience that is intended to address the individual learning needs of the student; along with providing academic support that is personalized, engaging and not restricted to the classroom setting.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

After reviewing of the districts YOUprint 2030 strategic plan, I can say that I am supportive of the strategic effort to promote equitable programs that are inclusive. Additionally, I am supportive of a plan that reviews hiring practices. I believe it is important to have a diversity and inclusion policy that includes equitable access to great teachers and leaders that are qulified to meet the needs of the individual student as well as the entire district.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.