Candidate for Youngstown President of Council: Tom Hetrick

Name: Tom Hetrick

Age: 36

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Youngstown President of Council

Occupation: City Planner

Education: Masters Degree in City and Regional Planning – OSU

Qualifications:

I have ten years of experience working to improve neighborhood quality of life in Youngstown through my past roles in community development, neighborhood planning, and health education.

What are your priorities for your community?

To improve neighborhood quality of life for all residents, I believe we must focus on the following four priorities: 1) safe, quality, affordable housing; 2) well-maintained parks, playgrounds, streets and sidewalks; 3) preventing crime and improving safety; and 4) access to healthy, affordable food.

These priorities have been consistently identified by residents as their top concerns through public meeting input, survey responses, and door-to-door conversations.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I will work with my colleagues to improve housing quality in accordance with the city’s housing strategy, which found that many of Youngstown’s Black and Latino families live in the worst quality housing in the entire region. I will ensure that our code enforcement has the resources needed to run an effective rental housing inspection program to improve the quality of rental housing throughout the city, bolster home repair programs for low-income homeowners throughout the city, and make real estate development training accessible so that residents can build wealth in their own neighborhoods. I will also work to ensure that our Community Police have the staffing, resources, and training that they need to directly involve the community as a whole in efforts to reduce violence.

