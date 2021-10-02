Candidate for Youngstown President of Council: Erwin Adams

Name: Erwin Adams

Age: 54

Office Desired: Youngstown President of Council

Occupation: Health Care Aide / Parking Attendant

Education: Associate Degree in Travel and Tourism

Qualifications:

I am a lifelong resident of the city of. Youngstown: with a strong compassion for people and quality of life which makes me a perfect candidate to govern the office of President of Council.

What are your priorities for your community?

Stop the Violence Initiative

Stronger police presence in the Community

Encourage Initiatives to keep businesses in Youngstown

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I will be willing to review policies presented that will enhance diversity and inclusion for our community.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.