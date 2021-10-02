Candidate for Youngstown President of Council: Donald Scott

Name: Donald Scott

Age: 59

Party Affiliation: Non-Party Candidate

Office Desired: Youngstown President of Council

Occupation: Lawyer. Retired Youngstown Police and U.S. Army veteran.

Education: Doctor of Law and Policy & Juris Doctr in Law

Qualifications:

I possess the knowledge, skills, and ability with over thirty years of municipal experience to better serve the public by timely and effectively addressing community issues and concerns. 100% of salary will be donated to city non-profit groups.

What are your priorities for your community?

Effectively and fairly addressing the crime issue in Youngstown will be my top legislative priority. The city crime rate is disproportionate to the population size resulting in too many people being injured or killed under current policy. Citizens have a fundamental right to be safe in their homes and while traveling throughout the city.

My second priority is to develop and promote real economic development to provide jobs for city residents to earn a living. Financial accountability and transparency will take place.

The third priority is to provide policy to promote home ownership by city residents and to enable people to move back into the city through a first-time home buyers program.

The fourth priority will be to timely and efficiently address constituent issues and concerns.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I understand the challenges and difficulties people encounter. I am from the City of Youngstown and grew up on the Southside where I graduated from South High School in 1980. Thereafter, I spent a lifetime serving the public promoting diversity by enabling persons of all races and backgrounds to be able to better themselves. As President of Council, I will lead by promoting policy to enable city youth to become better educated and develop usable skills. Hiring qualified residents of diverse backgrounds for city jobs is good for the individual and their family, neighborhoods, and the entire community.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.