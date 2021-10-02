Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Tracey Winbush

Name: Tracey Winbush

Age: 57

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: Business Owner – Talk Show Host

Education: GED/ Some College YSU – Irvine Valley College

Qualifications:

Life in the Mahoning Valley has prepared me to lead Youngstown. I understand the City and I know Youngstown City Hall and I know what it will take to make Youngstown a leading 21st Century City. I’ve been serving this community 27 years I’m Ready.

What are your priorities for your community?

Safety First, Everyone has a right to feel secure in their homes and communities. I will address this by revitalizing and modernizing all safety services, first responders and essential communication departments in the city. Ensuring our lawful residents and visitors can feel safe and criminals are unwelcome and convicted to the fullest extent of the law. Secondly Economic Development – Jobs and City Income Tax relief – Strengthen City Hall into a forward 21st Century City of growth and economic opportunity with equal access for everyone. Beginning with our internal systems and working outward so the citizens of can feel the impact of our growth in their quality of life. Thirdly, Infrastructure – Preparing our Roads, Bridges, Water Lines and Broadband for the 21st Century.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

My administration will work with City Council to pass and execute ordinances and policies that will create an environment of diversity and inclusion for everyone. We will establish standards that will hold everyone accountable while cultivating and promoting dignity, diversity, and respect in our community and in City Hall. Our goal is to “Revivify Youngstown” and make it a place where everyone feels welcome and safe.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.